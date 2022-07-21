Sky Commissions ‘Player Pranks’ From Zig Zag And Krempelwood

Zig Zag and Krempelwood will produce Player Pranks for Sky.

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards and his Sky Sports colleague Adam ‘Smithy’ Smith will enter the field with a bunch of hidden cameras, props, and comic actors to inject mayhem into the lives of famous football personalities. Their pranks surprise a host of sport figures, including former professional footballer and manager Chris Kamara, Lionesses star Jill Scott, and more.

Player Pranks will air on Sky Max and Sky Sports in August 2022.

Danny Fenton, CEO at Zig Zag, remarked, “Bringing together the infectious Micah Richards in conjunction with Adam ‘Smithy’ Smith and a series of pranks played on football legends for Sky feels like the perfect entertainment combination. We hope the viewers have half as much fun watching it as we did making it.”