Eréndira Ibarra Joins ‘Yellow’ Cast

Starzplay confirmed that actress Eréndira Ibarra will join the upcoming dramedy series Yellow as a series regular.

Produced by The Immigrant, the Spanish-language original tells the story of two female fugitives, Dan and Nico, who hijack a taxi after they steal a work of art. The two kidnap the taxi driver, an ex-Formula 1 racer, to try to reach the border. Ibarra will play Detective Rojo, who will try to find those responsible for the stolen artwork.

Creator Sofia Auza and Silvana Aguirre directed the series.

Yellow will be available on Starzplay across the U.K., Europe, Spain, and Latin America. The series will also stream on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.