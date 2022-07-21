Buccaneer Media To Produce ‘The Doll Factory’

Buccaneer Media has been commissioned by Paramount+ to produce a series adaptation of Elizabeth Macneal’s The Doll Factory.

Set in London in 1850, The Doll Factory follows Iris, who paints dolls for living with her twin sister Rose. Iris is offered the opportunity start a new life when she meets Silas and Louis. However, to do so, she would have to abandon her sister, sacrifice her reputation, and launch into the unknown. British screenwriter Charley Miles will adapt the novel for the screen, with Sacha Polak attached to direct.

The Doll Factory will be available on Paramount+ in the U.K. Australia’s SBS and New Zealand’s TVNZ join as pre-buy partners, and Cineflix Rights will serve as international distributor.

Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart, co-CEOs of Buccaneer Media, stated, “The combination of debut author Elizabeth Macneal with first time screenwriter Charley Miles is what this company is all about: emergent talent who will take the world by storm. To have SBS and TVNZ join Paramount+ at such an early stage is testament to the incredible writing of Charley. Cineflix Rights also saw the potential of this very early on and after their success with our previous two shows we’re very happy to have them as distribution partners as well.”