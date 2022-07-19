ViX+ Previews ‘Mi Vecino, El Cartel’

The new true-crime docu-series Mi Vecino, El Cartel will premiere exclusively on ViX+ on July 21, 2022.

Directed by Esther Reyes, the three-part series tells the story of the murder of former cartel lawyer Juan Guerrero Chapa. Through exclusive access, the docu-series explores feuds between families and vengeances between cartel leaders.

Selena Gomez serves as executive producer through her company July Moon Productions, alongside eOne company Blackfin. Geno McDermott and Jordan Rosenblum also serve as executive producers.

Mi Vecino, El Cartel will premiere on ViX+ in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America.