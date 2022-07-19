Viaplay Orders Dutch Original ‘Roombeek’

Viaplay announced that its next Dutch Original series will be Roombeek.

Produced by EndemolShine Scripted, the four-part drama series will explore the impact and aftermath of the Enschede fireworks warehouse explosion in May 2000. The explosion injured nearly 950 people and killed 23, including four firefighters.

Roombeek joins Viaplay’s Dutch Original slate, which includes true-crime drama The Hunt for Jasper S., dark comedy Something Stupid, and drama The Guilty.

Filippa Wallestam (pictured), chief content officer of Viaplay Group, stated, “We have very high ambitions for our Dutch Originals, and are committed to working with both established and upcoming local talents to tell unique stories that can attract a broad audience. Roombeek will be a sensitive and high-quality production that looks beyond the headlines to show us some of the human lives affected by a tragic event.”