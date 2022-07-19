Gusto TV Set To Roll Out In 19 Countries With LG Channels

Gusto TV entered a partnership with LG Channels to launch a streaming service in 19 countries.

International food channel Gusto TV showcases hundreds of hours of proprietary content in a culturally diverse lineup. The channel’s titles reach more than 160 countries across over 30 platforms.

LG Channels is a free premium streaming service offered to LG Smart TV customers. Gusto TV’s channel will be available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 3.0 and above.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “When it comes to home entertainment, LG Channel viewers expect the best, and with the addition of Gusto TV to the platform, that’s what they’re going to get. We’re stoked to launch in 19 countries with LG Channels, and excited viewers will have access to our line-up of the world’s most diverse culinary originals.”