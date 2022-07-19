Beyond Rights Signs On New Production Partners

Beyond Rights entered new representation relationships with four producers across the world.

Beyond Rights’ partner roster now includes Lou Reda Productions from the U.S., White Pine Pictures from Canada, Ronde Media from Australia, and Magnetic Pictures from New Zealand.

Beyond Rights acquired Eyewitness WWII: Invasion Italy from Lou Reda. The event mini-series will highlight the battles in Italy and the Mediterranean.

From White Pine Pictures, Beyond Rights will carry the feature documentary The Con: Churchill and Roosevelt’s Secret War and the Birth of the ‘Deep State,’ a co-production with Beetz Brothers Film Productions and PMA Productions. The doc tells the story of the British Security Coordination.

Beyond Rights will represent Ronde Media’s obs-doc series Aussie Truck Rehab (pictured), a new series following mega trucking legend Jon Kelly and his crew.

In addition, Beyond Rights picked up Wild Heroes. The wildlife conservation series takes viewers into the important specialist work undertaken at Auckland Zoo.

Sarah McCormack, EVP of Acquisitions at Beyond Rights, commented, “We are thrilled to have struck new relationships with such high-profile producers, each of whom is truly at the top of their game when it comes to creating quality programming with riveting storytelling.”