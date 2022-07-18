Frederator Studios Enters Development For ‘Hammy and Olivia’

Frederator Studios entered development on a new show starring TikTok stars Hammy and Olivia, a pair of corgis with a fanbase of millions across social media networks.

Created by Chris Equale, the new live-action and animation crossover series will offer creative storytelling and exciting adventures. Equale began producing content with his dogs Hammy and Olivia in March 2020. Frederator’s new series will be filled with entertainment, humor, and family-friendly chaos for a kids’ audience.

Frederator Studios will produce Hammy and Olivia. Genius Brands International will develop global licensing, merchandising, promotions, and a retail program in support of the series.

Chris Equale, owner and creator of Hammy and Olivia, commented, “One thing any animal lover will agree on is that you want to root for a corgi. They aren’t blessed with the longest legs or the fluffiest tails… they are true underdogs. Frederator sees the heroes that live within these two, loveable pups, and their studio’s imaginative expertise has given me the creative liberty to explore infinite possibilities.”