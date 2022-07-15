Viaplay Group and CANAL+ Polska Agree to Polish Distribution Partnership

Viaplay Group and Polish pay-TV operator CANAL+ Polska have agreed to a direct-to-home (DTH) distribution partnership in Poland that will make the Viaplay streaming service available to CANAL+ Polska’s premium DTH subscribers across the country. Viaplay Group will also sublicense selected Premier League matches to CANAL+ Polska for the next three seasons. The matches will be available on CANAL+ Polska’s channels starting in August, when the Premier League season kicks off. “Poland is a key market for Viaplay, and we want as many viewers as possible to try our unique service for themselves,” said Kim Poder, Viaplay Group’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This long-term agreement with one of Poland’s largest pay-TV operators will expand our addressable market significantly over the years to come, and is therefore an important step towards realizing our high ambitions. It also brings our Premier League coverage to an even larger audience, while showcasing the quality of our sports broadcasts to fans in every part of Poland.”