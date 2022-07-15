Globo Launches Sustainability Report and Joins UN Global Compact

Globo has launched Jornada ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) — the company’s first sustainability report in accordance with GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) guidelines. The periodical gathers all sustainability initiatives by TV Globo, its 26 pay-TV channels, Globoplay and its digital products. The document is available at https://globoir.globo.com/esg/en/. To promote the initiative, a campaign will be broadcast live on Globo’s channels and platforms, presenting the six commitments included in its ESG 2030 Agenda, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Honoring its historical involvement with social and environmental issues, the company also became a signatory of the UN Global Compact. Paulo Marinho, Globo’s CEO, and Manuel Belmar, Globo’s CFO, represented the company at the accession event, which took place at the UN Global Compact headquarters in Brazil, in São Paulo.