Get Ready for FAME Week Africa 2022

From August 24-26, FAME Week Africa will turn moments into opportunities, transforming three days of networking, meetings, screenings, and conferences into lasting business for creatives from around Africa and the globe. The event, which will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, will feature conference sessions, film screenings, music talent showcases, an African film and television marketplace, an art exhibition, and more. Featured speakers include Dorothy Ghettuba, director of Africa Originals at Netflix; Neo Paulus, award-winning filmmaker and photographer; and Eva Obadia, senior director of Communications & Partnerships at the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.