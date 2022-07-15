Atresmedia TV to Adapt “The 1% Club” for Spanish Audiences

Atresmedia Televisión is bringing The 1% Club to Spain after the series took the U.K. by storm. The group has reached an agreement with BBC Studios to acquire the adaptation rights of the format, which tests 100 contestants and builds to a final question that only one percent of the country would get right. Spain will be the fourth market where Magnum Media’s hot property will be licensed followings agreements reached in France, Israel, and the Netherlands.