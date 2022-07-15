1961’s “Battle of the Worlds” Out on Special-Edition Blu-Ray and DVD in August

Independent streaming company Cinedigm has announced that The Film Detective, a classic film restoration and streaming company, will release the 1960s sci-fi classic Battle of the Worlds (1961) on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD on August 9. The movie tells the tale of a runaway asteroid dubbed “The Outsider” that mysteriously begins orbiting the Earth and threatening it with lethal flying saucers. Filmed in Italy at the height of the country’s sci-fi craze, this independent classic stars Golden Age-star Claude Rains (Casablanca), Bill Carter, Umberto Orsini, Maya Brent, Jaqueline Derval, and Renzo Palmer. The film will be presented from a 4k scan of an original 35mm archival print.