Up the Ladder: Vision Films

Garrett Thierry has joined the team at independent worldwide sales and VOD aggregator Vision Films, Inc. as the new director of Global Digital Distribution and Marketing to accommodate the company’s ongoing expansion into the world of global VOD. He will work directly with CEO/managing director Lise Romanoff. Thierry comes to Vision from Savant Artists where he was previously a partner. He will lead the effort with on-going movie acquisition and platform expansion. He succeeds Kristen Bedno who has been with the company for the past 3 and a half years and who is moving on to pursue other endeavors.