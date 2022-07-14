Distribution360 Seals New Deals for Kids’ Content Across Five Continents

Distribution360, an international content business, has announced a raft of new sales across its kids’ catalog. The live-action series The Parker Andersons/Amelia Parker has been acquired by UPtv in the U.S., ABC in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand. Elsewhere in the U.S., Future Today has picked up live-action kids’ culinary series Tastebuds, and natural history title AnimalFanPedia from Mobius.Lab Kids. Other buyers picking up AnimalFanPedia include Knowledge Kids in Canada and DuoMedia in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. DuoMedia has also picked up two edutainment series, ScienceXplosion and MathXplosion, as well as seasons 1-4 of All-Round Champion. Also buying All-Round Champion is Akili in Kenya, which has acquired all four seasons, and RTM in Malaysia, which has snapped up seasons 1 and 2, along with Skyship Entertainment’s preschool title Caitie’s Classroom. Other deals include one with Mini Me Videos for a package of preschool title Super Simple Songs in Spanish for Latin America, while Asiana Licensing in South Korea has taken a package featuring Super Simple Songs, Super Simple Draw, and Super Simple ABCs – Phonics Fun.