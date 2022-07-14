A+E Networks U.K. Commissions New True Crime Show with Robert Rinder

A brand-new 10-part series, Rob Rinder’s Interrogation Secrets, takes a unique look at the battle of wits between police and suspects in some of the most disturbing U.S. and U.K. criminal cases in recent years. Produced by Zig Zag Productions, and scheduled to premiere on Crime+Investigation in the early autumn, the series is presented by criminal barrister and TV personality Robert Rinder. Across 10 episodes, a team of experts will analyze 10 police interviews, in each of which the skilled work of detectives was key to cracking the case and securing a conviction.