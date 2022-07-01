Topic Scores Four Thrillers From Newen Connect

Newen Connect struck a sales deal for thriller series with Topic, the streaming service from First Look Entertainment.

Topic secured the exclusive U.S. and Canada rights to four European series, including Italian thriller Christian from Lucky Red, Swedish crime drama Dough from Nexiko and Inland Films, gripping mini-series The Spectacular from Pupkin, and Danish beach-noir White Sands.

Jennifer Liang, vice president of Programming Strategy, Acquisitions & Sales at Topic, remarked, “Our subscribers come to Topic for truly unique, well-crafted crime stories not found anywhere else. These four critically acclaimed series reinforce our goal to curate and deliver the best crime-themed offerings worldwide, and we’re thrilled to get to partner with Newen Connect to deliver them to our viewers.”

Leona Connell, EVP of Distribution at Newen Connect, added, “With these four hit series, Topic has acquired some of the best thrillers from our slate. These series represent what Newen Connect does so well, distribute strong series from across Europe, each one presenting innovative and gripping storytelling. Topic is the perfect platform to bring these unique series to North America.”

Photo credit for Christian: Matteo Cantamessa Graia