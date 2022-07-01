MediaHub Celebrates First Anniversary

MediaHub is celebrating its first year in business.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Kerim Emrah Turna, the former executive director of Kanal D International, MediaHub is a media solutions, rights management, media investments consultancy and content distribution company.

MediaHub creates and distributes linear and non-linear channels, distributes international content, and connects global investors with media partners. The entertainment arm of the venture also produces drama series and entertainment formats.