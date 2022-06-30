Starzplay Starts Production On ‘Yellow’

Starzplay confirmed that production began on its first Spanish-language project, Yellow.

Produced by The Immigrant, the dramedy series tells the story of two female fugitives who steal a taxi to escape the authorities. When they realize the car is a stick-shift, they must kidnap the taxi driver, an ex-Formula 1 racer, to take them to the border. The series stars Tessa Ia, Lizeth Selen, and Martin Saracho.

Yellow will stream on Starzplay across Europe and Latin America and on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Jeff Cooke, senior vice president, Programing, International Digital Networks for Starz, commented, “Yellow will take viewers on a speedy twist and turn ride into this character driven dramedy about friendship, happiness and love. We are delighted to partner with The Immigrant, who offer audiences innovative, fresh and impactful storytelling, reinforcing our commitment to co-producing locally made and culturally relevant content.”