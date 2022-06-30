RX France Opens MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Award Entries

RX France began its call for entries for the sixth edition of MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards.

A total of 11 winners will be recognized for championing diversity and inclusion through representation in television series and entertainment programs. This year, the global awards will also include new honors, such as the Behind The Scenes Impact Award and the Premio MIP Cancun. Submission entries will close on July 22, 2022.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards are organized by MIPCOM with founding partner Diversify TV, in association with presenting partner A+E Networks and award partners Telefilm Canada and All3Media International and D.I.M.E.S.

The awards will be held on October 19, as part of MIPCOM, which will run from October 17-20, 2022.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, remarked, “Tackling diversity and inclusion has never been about box ticking for us. It’s been about elevating those making an impact already, to then inspire others across our global industry. Being honored by both your peers in program making, and experts in this area is a unique and defining achievement. I wish everyone the best with their entries and hugely look forward to another inspirational ceremony in October.”