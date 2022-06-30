APC Scores Deals For ‘Unknown’

About Premium Content signed international broadcast deals for Unknown.

Produced by Rabel Films for Israeli broadcaster KAN, Unknown portrays a group of boys living on the margins of society. They become the immediate suspects in a rape investigation that will shake their already unbalanced world. The Hebrew-language drama is created and written by Guy Sidis, along with along with Nirit Yaron and Tawfik Abu-Wael.

The drama thriller has been picked up by CANAL+ Group’s POLAR+ in France, SBS in Australia, Filmin in Spain and Portugal, and Be in French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “Tawfik Abu Wael is an incredibly well established Palestinian Israeli creator, best known for his captivating drama, Our Boys. Along with a team of talented writers and actors, he has directed an ensemble drama which is both hard-hitting and intimate. We are thrilled to have secured the first broadcast deals for the show.”