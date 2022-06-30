A+E Networks UK Commissions ‘Murder Detective with Graham Hill’

A+E Networks UK ordered the new series Murder Detective with Graham Hill for its Crime + Investigation channel.

Produced by Peninsula Television, the true-crime series will follow Hill as he sheds new light on ten fascinating cases. In each episode, Hill uses his detective methodology with forensic science and insider knowledge to show how the cases were cracked. The episodes also feature witness testimonies, interviews, and archival footage.

Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of Talent at A+E Networks UK, said, “Murder Detective is a fascinating premise, and with Graham Hill at the forefront providing his unrivalled experience of criminal investigations, the series explores cases and stories in a distinctive manner that will bring a fresh outlook to our slate of premium true crime programming. We’re confident Peninsula Television’s production and Graham will be a big hit with our audience.”