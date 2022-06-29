SPI International Delivers FilmBox In Netherlands

SPI International announced the launch of FilmBox with cable operator Ziggo in the Netherlands.

Starting June 30, 2022, Ziggo TV customers will have unlimited access to a curated selection of Hollywood movies, classic films, and popular television series.

FilmBox originally launched in the Netherlands in May 2021. The brand is also currently available through the basic packages from Canal Digitaal, DELTA, Caiway, Online.nl, Kabelnoord, Plinq, SKP, Trined, and Breedband Helmond.

In addition to FilmBox, SPI offers several brands in the Netherlands, including Film1, FilmBox Arthouse, and Dizi, among others.

Jeroen Bergman, managing director Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands, commented, “FilmBox is already a huge success on all the platforms that have been broadcasting it since last year and has proven its appeal abroad for many years. The channel is a wonderful addition to our premium proposition Film1, and we are proud of the trust that Ziggo places in us.”