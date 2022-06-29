Cape Town International Animation Fest Set For FAME Week

The Cape Town International Animation Festival will celebrate ten years at its forthcoming edition from August 24-26, 2022, as part of FAME Week Africa.

CTIAF will split its African animation festival into two events, with the first centered around the business of animation and taking place in August. This edition of CTIAF will have a strong business-to-business focus, connecting creatives and producers with agents and distributors interested in co-productions.

The second creative-focused event will be hosted with Comic Con in April 2023. The second edition will target creatives and artists with an agenda of talks, workshops, networking, and skill-sharing events.

In addition to CTIAF, FAME Week Africa brings together several signature events, including MIP Africa, Muziki Africa, and Media Entertainment Solutions Africa.

Dianne Makings, festival director of CTIAF, commented, “CTIAF’s success is a reflection of the industry which it serves. In 2022, we’ve seen an explosion of productions in South Africa and studios are growing rapidly. Being included as a signature event at FAME Week Africa is a natural extension of this growth. We’re thrilled to be a partner with FAME Week Africa. This is a great platform to be part of to help African creatives connect with the world.”