BILD TV Partners With ScreenHits TV In German-Speaking Market

ScreenHits TV (SHTV) entered a partnership with BILD TV to bring the brand’s news and entertainment channel to the German-speaking market.

Owned by Axel Springer, BILD TV’s journalistic publishing brand encompasses print, digital, audio, and TV platforms. BILD TV’s live news programming and talk-related shows will be available via SHTV starting July 1, 2022.

Stephan Zech, executive director of Video at BILD, commented, “We want to reach as many viewers as possible with our live news program. I am very pleased that we can open up new target groups for BILD TV through the cooperation with ScreenHits TV.”

Rose Hulse, founder and CEO of ScreenHits, added, “As we continue to grow and develop strong local partnerships with the leading players, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have BILD TV Join our lineup and become part of our curated content offerings in Germany.”