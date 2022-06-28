WildBrain And NBCU’s Peacock Partner On ‘Caillou’ Series

WildBrain teamed up with NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock to produce new episodes of Caillou.

The new Caillou series continues to depict the daily life of the curious four-year-old boy. With the encouragement of parents and friends, and through his imaginative adventures, Caillou strives to pursue his goals.

Peacock will also become the streaming hub for five previously announced Caillou family specials.

Kristofer Updike, vice president of Kids Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, commented, “We are overjoyed to work with the team at WildBrain for a new CG-animated version of the beloved Caillou series that won over the hearts of young audiences from around the world.”

Josh Scherba, president of WildBrain, remarked, “With a new look and stories where Caillou explores the world through wonderful flights of imagination, Caillou is better than ever. We’re confident that today’s kids—and their families—are going to love it.”