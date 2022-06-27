FilmRise Inks Deal With Roku For ‘BriannaPlayz’

FilmRise will premiere the digital native streaming series BriannaPlayz as an exclusive on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

Launching in July 2022, the series brings together the best of the popular YouTuber and influencer Brianna Arsement as she plays Minecraft, challenges Preston Arsement to building battles, and more.

BriannaPlayz will also be available in the U.K. via The Roku Channel.

This latest deal reflects FilmRise’s continued expansion with digital native content. Since August 2020, the company has been at the forefront in producing innovative programming with online talent. Led by Bianca Serafini, director of Digital Content, FilmRise’s Digital Native division has closed deals with top digital talent agencies, programs, and producers, including Brave Wilderness, Above Average, and Rooster Teeth, among others.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “FilmRise has the unique turnkey ability to identify, curate, and produce long-form content from the digital native space, then monetize and market them on popular free streaming services, such as The Roku Channel, as well as our own far-reaching streaming network with great success.”