VIS Enters First-Look Deal with Morena Films

VIS, the international studio from Paramount, signed an exclusive first-look deal with Spanish production company Morena Films.

Morena Films is responsible for successful films such as Champions, Todos Lo Saben, and Bajocero. The Spanish prodco also currently produces the series Las Invisibles.

As part of the deal, Morena Films will develop and produce films and series for the Paramount catalogue.