The Sky original series Munich Games will have its global premiere on June 28, 2022, as part of The New German TV Movie track at the Munich Film Festival.
Co-produced by Amusement Park Film, CBS Studios, and Sky Studios, the political thriller takes place 50 years after the Munich Massacre. Set in 2022, the series portrays a game between an Israeli and German football club, until everything falls apart and it seems like history might be repeating itself.
Munich Games will launch on September 4 on Sky One across Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.
Leave A Comment