Sky Original ‘Munich Games’ Premieres At Munich Film Fest

The Sky original series Munich Games will have its global premiere on June 28, 2022, as part of The New German TV Movie track at the Munich Film Festival.

Co-produced by Amusement Park Film, CBS Studios, and Sky Studios, the political thriller takes place 50 years after the Munich Massacre. Set in 2022, the series portrays a game between an Israeli and German football club, until everything falls apart and it seems like history might be repeating itself.

Munich Games will launch on September 4 on Sky One across Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.