Bomanbridge Scores Factual Deals

Bomanbridge Media confirmed a slew of factual deals with international platforms.

Disney Latin America picked up the environmental documentary Earth Emergency. The Mongolian presidential office also aired the doc on eight free-to-air channels.

RTVE Spain and AETN18 India snapped up the kids’ technology documentary #KidsOnTech (pictured). RTVE Spain also secured the documentary My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan.

The Mole – Undercover in North Korea has been licensed to Foxtel Australia and Rialto New Zealand.

NHK Japan and PTS Taiwan obtained My Garden of a Thousand Bees. PTS also picked up Van Gogh & Japan, Sunflowers, Degas – Passion for Perfection, and David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts.

In Malaysia, RTM secured seasons one and two of gaming reality series GAMERZ.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, Games Medya acquired wildlife series Wild Kingdoms for TRT, which also nabbed Speed Kills.

NHK and EBS Korea both picked up Wild Canadian Weather. KBS also picked up Lions and Hyenas.

In addition, Bomanbridge inked an AVoD deal with Quintus Media for a package of 20 hours of wildlife content. Additional AVoD deals include On Demand 365, which acquired 10 hours of factual content.