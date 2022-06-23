Paramount+ Begins Filming New Original Series ‘Socorro’

Paramount+ confirmed the start of filming for its new original series Socorro.

Produced by VIS, the series tells a different story that appeals to classic elements in the horror and adventure genre in each episode. Directed by Rodrigo Ugalde and Andres Beltrán, the episodes feature elements such as haunted houses, monsters, and parallel universes.

The first episode tells a story about friendship, with a group of friends who embark on an adventure to discover what hides behind the mysterious disappearance of children.

The series is based on the stories from the book of the same name by Elsa Bornemann.