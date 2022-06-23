Konami Cross Media NY Inks Licensing Deal With APMEX

Konami Cross Media NY announced a licensing deal with precious metals E-retailer APMEX.

The agreement will see the launch of a collection series of gold and silver coins based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime series, featuring main character Yami Yugi and other popular figures from the show. The coin collection will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY, commented, “This is a great way to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! APMEX currently has partnerships with several high-profile entertainment brands and we are pleased to be a cornerstone of their Anime offerings.”

Michael Steinhardt, Division Merchandise manager at APMEX, added, “Fresh from bringing the precious metals industry its first shoppable mobile app, we are pleased to extend our expertise with Konami Cross Media NY and Yu-Gi-Oh!, the premier property in the world of Anime.”