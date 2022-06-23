GoQuest Media Inks Deal With SBS Australia For ‘Traitor’

GoQuest Media closed a deal with Australian broadcaster SBS for Traitor.

Produced by Elisa Estonia and ERR, the gripping thriller takes place in 2004, just before Estonia joined NATO. The series depicts a cat-and-mouse game with a new recruit who cooperates with Russian intelligence and a young Estonian counter-intelligence officer.

SBS picked up the exclusive AVoD rights.

Jimmy George, VP of Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, said, “Traitor makes an important statement on what it means to put oneself before the well-being of others. Alfred Vint needs money and recognition, and he gets both from the Russians. But somewhere, the thin line between ambition and greed disappears, and he finds himself in a situation he can’t walk away from. The story fits perfectly with the unique programming style of SBS. ‘Rats’, another series from our catalogue was introduced to Australian audiences by SBS last year, and we are excited to see how this thrilling espionage drama will be received.”