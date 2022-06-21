Peter Chiarelli To Write Fat Leonard U.S. Navy Scandal TV Adaptation

SK Global and Project Brazen signed a deal with Peter Chiarelli for the television adaptation of the Fat Leonard U.S. Navy scandal.

Chiarelli (pictured) will write the script, which will be based on Project Brazen’s podcast “Fat Leonard” that featured Leonard Glenn Francis, a military contractor who stole millions of dollars through deals with the U.S. Navy in exchange for cash bribes, escorts, and luxury items.

In his film and television career, Chiarelli recently wrote the script for Crazy Rich Asians 2, and he is currently at work on another Warner Bros. project. He previously wrote for Crazy Rich Asians and The Proposal.

SK Global co-CEO’s John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, and president of Television Marcy Ross jointly stated, “Like story divining rods, our friends Tom and Bradley have uncovered yet another thrilling true story – a tale of epic international intrigue that is decidedly stranger than fiction! Building on our adaptation of their bestselling book Billion Dollar Whale, the SK Global team could not be more excited to work here with Project Brazen on their first co-production.”