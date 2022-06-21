France tv distribution Scores New Animation Sales

France tv distribution confirmed a slew of new sales for titles in its kids’ program line-up.

From Folimages and Les Armateurs, Ana Pumpkin will soon air on RTP in Portugal, Gloobinho in Brazil, Ludikids for French-speaking Africa, and E-Junior in the United Arab Emirates.

Produced by Mondo TV, Disco Dragon has been picked by RTP in Portugal.

Autour de Minuit’s Super Caribou will air on Canal Once in Mexico, Giga Gloob in Brazil, and TV5 Québec in Canada.

In the Middle East, MBC3 scored Grosha & Mr B.

Dimitri heads to French-speaking Africa with Ludikids and Canal+ Family.

In addition, Peanuts has snapped up by Globoplay in Brazil, Canela.TV in Latin America, and the Movistar TV app.