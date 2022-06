Apple TV+ Scores New Crime Thriller ‘Criminal Record’

Apple TV+ gave a series order to new thriller Criminal Record.

Produced by Tod Productions and STV Studios, Criminal Record stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a murder conviction. Set in London, the character-driven thriller explores issues of race, institutional failure, and how to find common ground in Britain.

The show’s executive producers include Paul Rutman, Elaine Collins, Laurence Olivier, Capaldi, and Jumbo.