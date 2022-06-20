Up The Ladder: Pernel Media

Pernel Media announced that Jean-Marc Rouhette has been appointed to the newly-created role of chief operating officer.

Rouhette will lead business affairs, finance, and production management. He will serve a significant role in developing the company’s activites in the scripted, digital, and brand content arenas.

Before joining Pernel, Rouhette served as head of Productions at Mediawan Group. He also previously served at Lagardère Studios.

Samuel Kissous, president at Pernel Media, commented, “Jean Marc brings a fantastic wealth of expertise with him as we gear up for the next stage of our development in both factual and drama programming for the global market. He is an amazing team player I’ve long wanted to bring on board.”