Prime Entertainment Group Signs Multi-Territory Deal With Stingray

Prime Entertainment Group struck a multi-territory deal with Stingray Canada.

Stingray broadcasts high-quality music and video content on a wide range of platforms. The deal covers a major package of over 20 hours of concerts with artists such as The Cure at Eurockéenes, Maroon 5 at Casino de Paris (pictured), and Haim at Main Square Festival, among others.

Through its exclusive partnerships with music concert producers, Prime Entertainment Group has signed deals with a range of channels, including MTV, Olympia TV in France, Globosat in Brazil, and VPRO in the Netherlands.