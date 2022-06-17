The Natural Studios Enters Partnership With Coyote Peterson

The Natural Studios inked a partnership with YouTuber and wildlife educator Coyote Peterson.

Peterson’s YouTube channel, Brave Wilderness, has nearly 20 million subscribers. In 2015, he was honored with an International Emmy Kids Award for his online series Breaking Trail, and he has also fronted Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild, distributed internationally by Animal Planet.

As part of the deal, Peterson will collaborate with Bear Grylls and The Natural Studio’s co-CEO Delbert Shoopman in creating new IP.

Bear Grylls, co-CEO of The Natural Studios, commented, “The Natural Studios was born from a passion for adventure and many of our strategic partnerships have been concentrated in this space. Coyote is a raw talent who has captured a global market, and he lives and breathes our sense of adventure exploration.”