Paramount+ Streams ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’

Paramount+ began streaming the film Jerry & Marge Go Large today on its streaming platform in Latin America.

Coming from Paramount Players and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, the film is inspired by the true story of retiree Jerry Selbee, who discovers a loophole in the Massachusetts lottery. Bryan Cranston stars as Selbee and Annette Bening stars as his wife.

The film’s producers include Gil Netter and Levantine Pictures, with executive producer Kevin Halloran.