FilmRise Announces ‘Bloodline Detectives’ S3

FilmRise confirmed that Bloodline Detectives Hosted By Nancy Grace has been greenlit for a third season.

Produced by FilmRise and Peninsula Television, the true-crime documentary series returns to years-old murder investigations with genetic genealogy and familial searching technology. Hosted by legal analyst and former prosecutor Nancy Grace, the series follows detectives who harness these techniques to reveal the killer.

Season three enters production later in the month and will air in the fall.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “We were able to experience first-hand the overwhelming demand for true crime programming when we first acquired Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files. With the success of these two programs, we knew that when we moved into producing our own original content, this was the genre to build upon. Once we had Nancy Grace onboard for Bloodline Detectives, there was no doubt in our minds that this program was going to be a major draw for the true-crime fan.”