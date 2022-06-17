Cross Creek Pictures And ZAG Team Up On Family Film Slate

Cross Creek Pictures and ZAG signed an agreement to develop and produce a slate of ten animated, live-action, and hybrid format feature film project.

The upcoming slate of ten family movies are based on ZAG’s intellectual property, created by founder and CEO Jeremy Zag. Falling under the ZAG Heroez umbrella, the slate includes animated musical Fairy Force, live-action movie Ghostforce, animated musical Ladylion, and hybrid live-action musical Choco.

The two companies previously collaborated on the animated musical Melody and Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie.

Jeremy Zag (pictured), founder and CEO of ZAG, commented, “Working together with Cross Creek on our upcoming Miraculous feature release, and Melody, has been such an inspiring journey, and created an opportunity to work on many more projects together. I have been developing these new film projects for a number of years and am so excited that we have the ideal partner in Cross Creek to bring them to fruition.”