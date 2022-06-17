BFI Celebrates Producers Michael G. Wilson And Barbara Broccoli

The British Film Institute honored Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli with BFI Fellowships.

The BFI Fellowships honor their contributions to the world of cinema, which includes their credits on the James Bond film franchise. The two celebrated film producers will be presented with the fellowships at the BFI Chair’s Dinner on June 28, 2022, in London.

Tim Richards, BFI chair, stated, “I am honored and excited to be awarding Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli with the prestigious BFI Fellowship. I can think of no-one else more deserving particularly as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the incredibly successful James Bond franchise.