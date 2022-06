Method Animation and Shibuya Prods Join Forces on Astroboy Reboot

Mediawan‘s Method Animation is joining forces with Shibuya Productions to produce Astroboy Reboot, a new 52×26 CGI series based on one of the most successful manga of all times. Thomas Astruc will direct the series and bring a unique take on Osamu Tezuka’s iconic superhero character. The reboot will incorporate themes such as the impact of social media and new technologies on human relationships and the environment.