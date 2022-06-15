Xilam Animation Inks Deals With Disney For Two Series

Xilam Animation signed deals with Disney for two new animated series.

Xilam will produce the spooky comedy series The Doomies and a second season of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life for the Disney+ platform.

Created by Andres Fernandez and Remi Zarrour, the Xilam original creation The Doomies follows best friends Bobby and Romy who mistakenly open up a gateway to another world and become roped into an epic supernatural mystery.

Disney also ordered the second season of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. The first season launched on Disney+ in summer 2021.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam Animation, commented, “We are thrilled that Disney is supporting an original creation by Xilam in a highly innovative content segment – horror comedy for teens – which demonstrates the studio’s capacity to revitalize its offering. We’re also proud to continue the Chip ‘n’ Dale adventure, which is a testament to Disney’s continued trust in our ability to bring back such iconic characters from their repertoire. The success of the first season on Disney+ marks a new milestone in our expansion in the US market. I would like to extend special thanks to the Disney EMEA teams, who provided us with vital support for this achievement.”