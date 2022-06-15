Starzplay And The Mediapro Studio Start Production On ‘Express’ S2

Starzplay and The Mediapro Studio announced that production began on the second season of Express.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio, the suspense thriller sees the return of Maggie Civantos as Barbara, a criminal psychologist working to solve cases of express kidnappings. In season two, Barbara will discover that the kidnappings are just the tip of an iceberg of an industry built on fear. Filming for the new season will take place in Madrid, Spain.

Returning cast members include Kiti Mánver, Vicente Romero, Loreto Mauleón, Esteban Meloni, and Omar Banana, among others.

The Mediapro Studio Distribution will oversee international sales.