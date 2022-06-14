Up The Ladder: Paramount Global

Paramount Global brought on Syrinthia Studer to join the Global Content Licensing division as executive vice president, International Productions.

With more than 20 years as an industry veteran, Studer will oversee content strategy, development and production local language and micro-budget films for the studio’s new business unit.

The new business unit will develop and produce a film slate with international local-language productions and micro-budget film, to be released on limited theatrical or direct-to-consumer platforms globally.

Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount Global, stated, “Syrinthia has incredible creative instincts to find stories in which audiences around the globe will relate. We are thrilled to have her join our division and look forward to the world-class content that she and the team develop.”