Telemundo Global Studios Opens New Production Unit In Mexico

Telemundo Global Studios will open a new production unit in Mexico City.

The new unit will boost the company’s production capabilities of scripted and unscripted content.

Telemundo Global Studios produces more than 800 hours of original content a year. Its series include La Reina del Sur, Betty en NY, and more. The Mexico-based unit is currently in pre-production on the eighth season of El Señor de los Cielos.

Karen Barroeta, executive vice president of Production and Development for Telemundo Global Studios, commented “This new production arm will leverage our extensive production experience in Mexico together with the unparalleled know-how and robust infrastructure only NBCUniversal and Telemundo Global Studios can provide. Telemundo Global Studios Mexico will be a game changer for our industry as we continue to raise the bar with the best and most relevant Spanish-language stories delivered with the highest production quality.”