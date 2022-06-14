Hallmark Channel Greenlights ‘Ride’

Hallmark Channel greenlit the original primetime series Ride.

Co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Channel in Canada, the rodeo-themed family drama depicts a multigenerational story following the lives of the Murrays, a rodeo dynasty struggling to keep their ranch afloat. The series is based off a script from husband-and-wife team Chris Masi and Rebecca Boss.

Production begins in summer 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada.

John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Hallmark Channel, Bell Media and our co-production partner Seven24 on this addictively entertaining new series. This deal reflects our commitment to invest in premium content with a creative-first and audience-first approach, working with some of the best talent in our industry.”