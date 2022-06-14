CAKE Teams Up With Invida On ‘The Lost Bots’

CAKE entered a partnership with the Slovenian production and animation studio Invida on The Lost Bots.

Developed by Invida and produced with CAKE Productions, the CG-animated comedy series follows two lost alien robots, Red and Blue, on a deserted tropical island. The two will need to work together to thrive and survive while learning about nature and befriending all kinds of creatures.

The Lost Bots team includes creative lead Boris Dolenc, director Jernej Zmitek, animation director Matic Percic, and art director Jan Drenovec.

Ed Galton, CEO at CAKE, remarked, “We are very impressed with the development and quality of the animation already produced by Boris and his team on The Lost Bots. We are looking forward to working together and introducing this exciting project to our partners at Annecy.”

Boris Dolenc, creative lead at Invida, added, “The Lost Bots was developed with lots of love and passion; we are very excited to see it grow into something big in collaboration with CAKE’s wonderful team.”